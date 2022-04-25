Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 2:29 pm
Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester is a fitness doubt for Tuesday’s home game with Rotherham (Leila Coker/PA)
Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday.

The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury.

Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start with fourth-placed Sunderland aiming to take a giant step towards the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Dennis Cirkin is set to be ruled out of the Black Cats’ final two games against Rotherham and Morecambe.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no new injury issues as the Millers go in search of a win that would take them to within touching distance of automatic promotion.

Freddie Ladapo was a shock omission from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oxford, and January signing Georgie Kelly could again be preferred to the 15-goal striker.

Josh Vickers, Mickel Miller, Shane Ferguson and Will Grigg are all unavailable.

Second-placed Rotherham, who are on the same points as MK Dons with a game in hand, have a better goal difference of six than their Buckinghamshire rivals heading into their penultimate match at the Stadium of Light.

