Sam Stubbs eyeing return as Exeter chase promotion against Barrow By Press Association April 25, 2022, 3:01 pm Exeter manager Matt Taylor could seal promotion on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) Sam Stubbs could return for Exeter as they chase promotion against Barrow. The defender has been suffering from a swollen knee and may be available for Matt Taylor. Victory for the hosts will see them promoted to Sky Bet League One. Striker Sam Nombe (hamstring) is out and Kyle Taylor (knee) is not expected to return for the final games. Harry Kite also remains sidelined having suffered a groin injury in February and Alex Hartridge is unavailable with a hamstring issue. Barrow travel south without Josh Kay after he was sent off at the weekend. The midfielder was dismissed in the 1-0 win over Sutton on Saturday following two yellow cards. Joe Grayson made a late appearance off the bench after injury and may be available to start. Barrow secured their Sky Bet League Two status by beating Sutton at the weekend.