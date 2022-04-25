Sam Stubbs eyeing return as Exeter chase promotion against Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sam Stubbs eyeing return as Exeter chase promotion against Barrow

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 3:01 pm
Exeter manager Matt Taylor could seal promotion on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter manager Matt Taylor could seal promotion on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sam Stubbs could return for Exeter as they chase promotion against Barrow.

The defender has been suffering from a swollen knee and may be available for Matt Taylor. Victory for the hosts will see them promoted to Sky Bet League One.

Striker Sam Nombe (hamstring) is out and Kyle Taylor (knee) is not expected to return for the final games.

Harry Kite also remains sidelined having suffered a groin injury in February and Alex Hartridge is unavailable with a hamstring issue.

Barrow travel south without Josh Kay after he was sent off at the weekend.

The midfielder was dismissed in the 1-0 win over Sutton on Saturday following two yellow cards.

Joe Grayson made a late appearance off the bench after injury and may be available to start.

Barrow secured their Sky Bet League Two status by beating Sutton at the weekend.

