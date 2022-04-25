Sutton wait on captain Craig Eastmond for Crawley clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off hopefuls Sutton will check on captain Craig Eastmond ahead of Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Crawley.

Midfielder Eastmond missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Barrow after picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Newport on Easter Monday.

Harry Beautyman will also be assessed, having sat out the club’s past two matches.

Matt Gray’s side currently occupy the final play-off final position, with three fixtures remaining.

Crawley will be without the suspended James Tilley for the short trip to Gander Green Lane.

The attacking midfielder must serve a ban after being sent off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Mansfield.

Jack Payne was among the Red Devils’ injury absentees for the weekend loss at Field Mill and will be assessed.

Top scorer Kwesi Appiah is not expected to return after being sidelined for the past two games.