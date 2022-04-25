Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon head coach Ben Garner is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with already promoted League Two leaders Forest Green.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to training after suffering a shoulder injury against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday with Lewis Ward taking his place for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hartlepool, although the former could return to contention.

Garner revealed one other unnamed player had undergone a scan on a knee problem which showed no lasting damage and he too could make the squad, while defender Mandela Egbo is expected to be available after leaving the pitch early as a precaution at the Suit Direct Stadium.

However, loan signing Joe Tomlinson has confirmed his season is over because of a knee injury, and he joins fellow defender Rob Hunt on the sidelines.

Forest Green will be in no mood to let up in the hunt for the League Two title despite claiming their place in the third tier for next season after a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, who had missed the previous three games through injury, returned at the Memorial Stadium and played the full 90 minutes.

Striker Matty Stevens is out as a result of a season-ending knee-ligament injury.

Rovers head into the game three points clear of second-placed Exeter, the only side who can catch them, with both having three games left to play.