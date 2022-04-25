Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 3:29 pm
Swindon boss Ben Garner is hoping for a double boost ahead of the clash with League Two leaders Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)
Swindon head coach Ben Garner is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with already promoted League Two leaders Forest Green.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to training after suffering a shoulder injury against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday with Lewis Ward taking his place for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hartlepool, although the former could return to contention.

Garner revealed one other unnamed player had undergone a scan on a knee problem which showed no lasting damage and he too could make the squad, while defender Mandela Egbo is expected to be available after leaving the pitch early as a precaution at the Suit Direct Stadium.

However, loan signing Joe Tomlinson has confirmed his season is over because of a knee injury, and he joins fellow defender Rob Hunt on the sidelines.

Forest Green will be in no mood to let up in the hunt for the League Two title despite claiming their place in the third tier for next season after a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, who had missed the previous three games through injury, returned at the Memorial Stadium and played the full 90 minutes.

Striker Matty Stevens is out as a result of a season-ending knee-ligament injury.

Rovers head into the game three points clear of second-placed Exeter, the only side who can catch them, with both having three games left to play.

