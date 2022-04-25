Promotion or relegation: What is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Promotion or relegation: What is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures?

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 3:39 pm
Marco Silva (left) Matt Taylor (centre) and Leam Richardson could be celebrating on Tuesday (Steven Paston/Mike Egerton/Martin Rickett/PA)
Fulham and Wigan have league titles in their sights, while Exeter can win promotion on Tuesday.

At the bottom of League One, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster could see their relegations confirmed by events at Fleetwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a more detailed look at what is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures.

Championship

Fulham, already promoted, can clinch the title if they earn a better result against Nottingham Forest than Bournemouth manage at Swansea.

The second automatic promotion place will remain in play until the weekend, though Bournemouth would move into a commanding position with victory – especially if coupled with a Forest defeat. Forest would clinch their play-off place with a point against Marco Silva’s table-toppers.

Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley are already confirmed in the three relegation places.

League One

Manager Leam Richardson gives a thumbs-up to Wigan fans
Will Leam Richardson and Wigan be celebrating promotion on Tuesday night? (Steven Paston/PA)

Wigan need only a point from their away game against Portsmouth to seal promotion.

Should they better second-placed Rotherham‘s result, against Sunderland, Leam Richardson’s side would also clinch the title and take any remaining pressure off their final game at Shrewsbury.

Rotherham’s promotion will not be confirmed on Tuesday but victory would leave them three points, and at least seven goals, clear of MK Dons in third. Sunderland have the chance to seal a play-off spot with a victory which would keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

At the other end, a point for Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday would relegate both Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon. Crewe are already down.

League Two

Exeter can follow Forest Green across the line for promotion if they beat a Barrow side with nothing to play for after their survival was confirmed on Saturday.

Rovers cannot yet seal the title but should they beat Swindon and Exeter lose, they would be six points clear with six to play for and a superior goal difference.

Relegation is confirmed for Oldham, whose fate was sealed in farcical scenes at the weekend, and Scunthorpe.

