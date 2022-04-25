Oldham board take responsibility for ‘total failure’ of League Two relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Oldham board take responsibility for ‘total failure’ of League Two relegation

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:07 pm
Oldham fans invaded the pitch to protest during the match against Salford (Lee Morris/PA)
Oldham’s board of directors have accepted responsibility for their “total failure” after the club’s relegation from the English Football League.

The Latics dropped out of the EFL for the first time in their 115-year history amid chaotic scenes at Boundary Park on Saturday when a pitch invasion forced their home defeat to Salford to be suspended.

The game restarted behind closed doors after Oldham fans protesting against owner Abdallah Lemsagam had been cleared from the pitch and a 2-1 loss determined the club’s fate.

Oldham’s board confirmed the club is still up for sale and that retaining John Sheridan as manager was key to their hopes of bouncing straight back.

A club statement read: “The Oldham Athletic board of directors is devastated at the club’s relegation. The issues that have led to this point go back years but the buck stops with the board and relegation represents a total failure.

“The plan for next season starts now. The objective is clear, promotion and a return to the EFL. Our budget will be unchanged due to EFL parachute payments and we want to start preparations now.

“Key to that is keeping the manager. John Sheridan did the best he could in a short amount of time. With backing and preparation, we think he will get this club promoted back to the EFL, which is where it belongs.

Oldham fans forced their home game against Salford to be suspended
Oldham fans forced their home game against Salford to be suspended (Lee Morris/PA)

“In the following days, we will meet with John to agree on a new contract with him.”

Lemsagam, a former football agent who bought Oldham in January 2018, announced he was ready to sell the club and open to offers in January this year.

The statement added: “The club’s owner remains committed to selling the club. There is a clear process in place for interested parties.

“Each bidder has been asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and provide proof of funds. Conversations with those qualified bidders are ongoing and will continue.

“Whilst appreciating the huge upset and disappointment to fans we urge everyone to continue to support the club in these difficult times.

“The board and staff are committed to working hard to restore our rightful position in league football.”

During Saturday’s defeat, both sets of players were escorted off the field by referee Bobby Madley after fans invaded the pitch in the 79th minute, with the last of the protestors then not leaving the pitch for almost an hour.

After an initial announcement at the ground that the game had been abandoned, the EFL later insisted it must restart, which it did at 6.28pm behind closed doors.

The final 11 minutes plus stoppage time produced no further goals, while Oldham, who had issues with pitch invasions earlier in the season, are now likely to face severe punishment from the Football Association and the EFL.

