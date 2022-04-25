Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage By Press Association April 25, 2022, 4:28 pm Mansfield forward Rhys Oates is expected to start again (Tim Markland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem. The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place. Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench. Mansfield are sixth in Sky Bet League Two and victory would all-but guarantee a play-off spot. Stevenage have survived this season after a 2-0 win over Tranmere. They are expected to be unchanged following the victory with Chris Lines again on the bench. Long-term injury victim Jake Reeves will be unavailable and is not expected to play again this term. The former Brentford midfielder has been out since February with a broken arm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stevenage all-but secure League Two status following victory over Tranmere Mansfield back in promotion shake-up following Crawley win Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley Oli Cooper set for place on Newport bench against Colchester