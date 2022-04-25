Portsmouth waiting on Connor Ogilvie fitness ahead of Wigan visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Portsmouth waiting on Connor Ogilvie fitness ahead of Wigan visit

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:38 pm
Connor Ogilvie, right, is nursing a minor hamstring strain (John Walton/PA)
Connor Ogilvie, right, is nursing a minor hamstring strain (John Walton/PA)

Portsmouth defender Connor Ogilvie faces a late fitness test before the home game against Wigan.

Left-back Ogilvie was forced out of Saturday’s home win over Gillingham with a hamstring strain, but has not been ruled out.

Fellow left-back Denver Hume remains unavailable so boss Danny Cowley will have to look elsewhere in his squad if Ogilvie fails to make it.

Midfielders Joe Morrell (dead leg) and Louis Thompson (calf) both returned to the starting line-up at the weekend and will be monitored.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as his side chase a point needed to guarantee automatic promotion.

Richardson has not reported any new injury concerns after their party celebrations were put on hold in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Plymouth.

Tom Pearce and Jordan Cousins returned to the starting line-up at the weekend and Richardson must decide whether to make changes.

James McClean (knee), Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) remain unavailable.

