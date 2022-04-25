Portsmouth waiting on Connor Ogilvie fitness ahead of Wigan visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth defender Connor Ogilvie faces a late fitness test before the home game against Wigan.

Left-back Ogilvie was forced out of Saturday’s home win over Gillingham with a hamstring strain, but has not been ruled out.

Fellow left-back Denver Hume remains unavailable so boss Danny Cowley will have to look elsewhere in his squad if Ogilvie fails to make it.

Midfielders Joe Morrell (dead leg) and Louis Thompson (calf) both returned to the starting line-up at the weekend and will be monitored.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as his side chase a point needed to guarantee automatic promotion.

Richardson has not reported any new injury concerns after their party celebrations were put on hold in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Plymouth.

Tom Pearce and Jordan Cousins returned to the starting line-up at the weekend and Richardson must decide whether to make changes.

James McClean (knee), Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) remain unavailable.