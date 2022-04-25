Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:43 pm
Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey, left, has a doubt over Ellis Harrison (Nigel French/PA)
Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey, left, has a doubt over Ellis Harrison (Nigel French/PA)

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has a doubt over striker Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial League One clash with promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

Harrison limped off after only 19 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon to be replaced by Daniel Butterworth as the Cod Army dragged themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference as a result of substitute Joe Garner’s late equaliser.

Fellow frontman Paddy Lane is still suspended after being sent off during the 0-0 draw at Gillingham on Easter Monday, although the injury with which he left the field on a stretcher after a challenge on the Gills’ Charlie Kelman, who also received a red card, is not as serious as was first feared.

Defender Tom Clarke has missed the last two games under concussion protocols and continues to be assessed, as does striker Ged Garner, who did not make the squad at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could be boosted by the return of several players as the Owls attempt to climb back into the play-off places.

Defender Jack Hunt was rested for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe and will return to contention for the trip to the Lancashire coast.

Everton’s Lewis Gibson could also make the squad after only missing out at the weekend under the five loans rule.

Striker Josh Windass, who has not played since February because of injury, is back in training and is another who may be included in the matchday party, as could midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

