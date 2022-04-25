Blues threaten bans for fans involved in Millwall disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Blues threaten bans for fans involved in Millwall disorder

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 5:15 pm
Troubled flared before, during and after Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall at St Andrew’s (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Birmingham have warned anyone found guilty of involvement in the violent scenes which marred Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall they will no longer be welcome at St Andrew’s.

West Midlands Police made five arrests following a series of incidents after the 2-2 draw between the sides in which Benik Afobe’s late penalty for the visitors ensured the spoils were shared, while a travelling fan suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault before kick-off.

A statement on Birmingham’s official website read: “The club are aware of a number of incidents of supporter disorder, before, during and after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Millwall.

“We are working with the authorities to help identify the perpetrators who, if found guilty, will be subject to the scrutiny of the law.

“The club will also be conducting an internal investigation in line with our disciplinary policy.

“There is no place for the kind of behaviour witnessed on Saturday and those involved will be no longer welcome at St. Andrew’s.”

