Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday's sporting social By Press Association April 25, 2022, 6:12 pm Lando Norris was celebrating (David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Jose received a gift.

Pick that one out! Do you think I should….. I will let you finish the caption 🔥🔥🔥#ilovethisgame #positive4evra #skill #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/8fDCkFfVJE— Patrice Evra (@Evra) April 25, 2022

The red side of Merseyside were celebrating.

What a win! Until the end, boys! 💪🏾🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/x7RfdeeEAL— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 24, 2022

Don't get it twisted, 3 points & 20th clean sheet of the season 😄 pic.twitter.com/Bt5ckjzVnr— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 24, 2022

Rachel Daly went close from distance.

Game of inches 🥲 https://t.co/pmsmDuOBG9— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) April 25, 2022

Shear class!

🔙 A stunning strike from @alanshearer against Chelsea on this day in 2004!⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nCDzgXfNCI— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 25, 2022

Barcelona remembered.

A leader on and off the pitch.Today @JohanCruyff would have been 75 years old. Always with us. pic.twitter.com/e84vSyE4dB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 25, 2022

Cricket

Sam Curran enjoyed his first game of the season.

It felt great to be back on the pitch after so long, amazing win and a great team effort @surreycricket pic.twitter.com/0qnLQaRMQC— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) April 25, 2022

KP was looking for a winning formula.

The T20 Blast lives alongside the Hundred.County Cricket can live alongside a franchised red ball 1st class comp. CC is the feeder system to the feeder system(franchise) to the Test Team!I'm just thinking about HOW to make England WIN!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 25, 2022

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening at Lord's.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu reacted to her award win.

an honour, thank you 🙏💫 https://t.co/sFu3mJBiqV— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) April 25, 2022

The tournament to win.

The most unique trophy ceremony in tennis? 🚘@iga_swiatek | #PorscheTennis https://t.co/5GR5ERSCZk pic.twitter.com/8rVzfGAvS3— wta (@WTA) April 25, 2022

Novak Djokovic reacted to a defeat.

Congratulations @AndreyRublev97, a pleasure to share the court and have you in Belgrade. Thank you to the entire @SerbiaOpen2022 organization and the fans, family, and players that all made this event so special 😃🇷🇸. See you next year 👍🏼🙌🏼🎾❤️ #SerbiaOpen #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/Q0RLJsVT21— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 24, 2022

Leylah Fernandez was still on a Billie Jean King Cup high.

Still reminiscing about last week 😍 Left inspired and in awh of these amazing women. ❤️🤍Thank you for an incredible week of memories and getting to represent our country at home! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/39bC8kRvXm— leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) April 25, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris celebrated with his team.

I love this team @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/VlxW4lktWx— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 25, 2022

There's just something about @LandoNorris and Imola hey?! 😉#ImolaGP #F1 @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/ybfTcvcrMd— Formula 1 (@F1) April 24, 2022

Cycling

Olympic champion Beth Schriever was another Laureus winner.

What an incredible honour! Thank you so much @LaureusSport this means so much to me! https://t.co/jeAVVicIP5— Beth Shriever MBE (@bethanyshriever) April 24, 2022

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed a holiday.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed his big day.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday, another year wiser😉🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/gI5RQRu74A— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 25, 2022