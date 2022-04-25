Ross Laidlaw says Ross County have not been not laid low by loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County have not been not laid low by loss to Celtic

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 10:31 pm
Ross Laidlaw is looking to finish on a high (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw vowed not to let their turnaround tail off after defeat by Celtic left the race for European places as it was.

County lost at home for the first time since Celtic’s previous visit but defeats for Motherwell and Dundee United ensured there remains just one point separating the three teams battling for two places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

United are one point ahead but County have their two closest rivals to play at home and they are looking to take advantage at Tynecastle on Saturday when the other pair meet at Tannadice.

“There’s four games to go and we just need to keep pushing,” Laidlaw said.

“There are two teams who can get into Europe and we are hoping we could be one of them.

“Where we were at the start of the season when we hadn’t won in 10 games, the turnaround has been unbelievable.

“The stats after those 10 games show we are just behind Celtic and Rangers, so, hopefully, we can keep it going.

“There’s no point in doing that and then switching off in the last games. We need to keep pushing on until the end.

“We knew it was going to be hard as Celtic are in top form in the league and you can see they are a really good football team with the way they played.

“So we won’t be disheartened by the result. We know we have a big game against Hearts. We played them here recently and drew, so we know it’ll be a big game and, hopefully, we can go down there and try to get something from it.”

