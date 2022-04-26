Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 7:18 am
Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free transfer for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger (Nick Potts/PA)
Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free transfer for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.

West Ham United v Lyon – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – London Stadium
Manchester City may make a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports cross-city rivals United are preparing for crunch talks with Marcus Rashford as the 24-year-old England forward decides whether to stay at Old Trafford. Expectations were that Rashford would move on from the Red Devils after a difficult year in which he has managed only four league goals and two assists. However, incoming boss Erik ten Hag could provide the change Rashford needs to get back to his best.

Portugal v Netherlands – Nations League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

The new United boss is also believed to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Daily Mirror says reports out of Spain suggest Ten Hag views the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Nemanja Matic, with Barcelona open to potential offers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Kylian Mbappe will hold off on any announcements regarding his future until the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says the 23-year-old Paris St Germain striker, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will hold off on any decision regarding his future until the end of the season.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old Brazil forward leave, according to Sky Sports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal