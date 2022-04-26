Kalvin Phillips’ return key for survival fight, says Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kalvin Phillips’ return key for survival fight, says Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 1:15 pm
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch believes Kalvin Phillips’ return can provide a boost for his side (John Walton/PA)
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch believes Kalvin Phillips’ return from injury can help his side move clear of the relegation battle.

The England international started his first match since December in Monday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace which left the visitors five points above the drop zone.

Leeds are three points clear of 17th-placed Burnley and five ahead of Everton, who have a games in hand, and Marsch is banking on Phillips, who has recovered from a long-term hamstring problem, to help guide them to safety.

“I think certainly having Kalvin back can help us,” the American said.

“I think having his first game back playing in the new system and everything from the start, he’ll understand his role and the movements and ideas more and more and more.

“I think he can be a big part of some of our solutions and build-up phase and get our attacking players into more dangerous spots.”

Leeds managed just two shots on target during the game in south London, but the boss was keen to highlight the positives.

“What I will really be focusing on are the positives. We certainly have more work to do and there’s certain moments where we’re still in man-marking phases and we’re trying to break out of that more and more,” Marsch said.

“We’re asking our team to be more compact and that’s one of the reasons why we’re not giving up so many chances and so many goals, because we’re not spread out all over the pitch and allowing the opponent to win balls and attack us straight down the middle.

“We can play we can still create options, but when we lose it we can really create some pressure and counter press.”

Palace manager Patrick Vieira said he wanted a response from his side to the defeat at Newcastle last Wednesday and was pleased with how his players reacted.

“I was really happy. I wanted to get an answer and I got one from the players,” he said.

“I know that they’re capable of doing it because we had some really good performances at home and away.

“We had a little lack of consistency in those performances and we want to start games the way we did (against Leeds). I praised them after the game because this is the attitude I want.”

