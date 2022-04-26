Hibernian in no rush to appoint new manager as Roy Keane emerges as contender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Hibernian in no rush to appoint new manager as Roy Keane emerges as contender

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 4:29 pm
Roy Keane is keen on the Hibernian job (Nick Potts/PA)
Roy Keane is keen on the Hibernian job (Nick Potts/PA)

Hibernian remain in no rush to appoint a new manager despite Roy Keane’s emergence as a contender for the vacancy.

The Easter Road club sacked Shaun Maloney last Tuesday after just four months and 19 games at the helm, with coach David Gray placed in interim charge for the remainder of this season.

Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon are currently in England to hold informal talks with possible candidates.

Former Sunderland and Ipswich manager Keane is interested in the job and has been installed as the new favourite to replace Maloney. However, the Easter Road club remain in the early stages of their managerial hunt and are still weighing up their options.

Owner Ron Gordon admitted last week that, with the benefit of hindsight, Hibs may have been too hasty in handing Maloney the reins in December and that they would not make the same mistake by rushing into this appointment.

“We are going to be a little bit more methodical, putting together a sub-group of the board to also be involved in the vetting process,” said Gordon last Wednesday.

“We are going to be a little bit more thorough than the last time. We are going to minimise the risk this time.”

Hibernian have four cinch Premiership games remaining this season, but with little to play for, it is not beyond possibility they will wait until the campaign is over before making their appointment.

