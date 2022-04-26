Rashford finds a fan and Broad’s in the groove – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford righted a wrong.

Found him thanks all ! https://t.co/xw8EjQNokZ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 26, 2022

Hector Bellerin congratulated Forest Green on their promotion.

What a weekend. Topped off with @FGRFC_Official securing promotion to League 1!!! Massive congrats to @DaleVince and everyone at FGR 🙌🏼 https://t.co/NG3t15CJoe — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 26, 2022

Declan Rice showed off his new clobber.

Important point for Leeds.

A little bit closer. We have to keep believing and working to get the goal. MOT Un poco más cerca. Hay que seguir creyendo y trabajando para lograr el objetivo. pic.twitter.com/40VVhPfPMN — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) April 26, 2022

Happy birthday Mrs Hojbjerg.

Scotland’s youth policy was working well.

Forever Young 🙌 We'll pass this on to the gaffer! https://t.co/honGO0APjD — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 26, 2022

Sheffield United’s goalkeeper was stuck in the slow lane.

That car was shambles compared to the others 🥺 https://t.co/IEwYw432R4 — Wes Foderingham (@wes_foderingham) April 26, 2022

Ronald Araujo celebrated his new Barca deal.

Snooker

James Maddison visited the Crucible.

The crucible experience 😍🎱 pic.twitter.com/j4mcqSPtZm — James Maddison (@Madders10) April 26, 2022

Get the spirit level out!

Cricket

Stuart Broad was in the groove.

Boxing

An early start for Ricky Hatton.

Lennox Lewis got arty.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt the love.

Lol I just want to say if you fw me thank you. Tbh there’s probably a lot of people praying on my downfall but I don’t really feel it cause the love overpowers everything. Thank you ❤️🥺🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 26, 2022

Formula One

A win for David Coulthard 24 years ago.

Celebrating a win for the team at the San Marino Grand Prix #OnThisDay in 1998 as @TheRealDCF1 drove to victory. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M9OyHAEu7E — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 26, 2022

Darts

Daryl Gurney had a laugh.

Who here has won the Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/kS27AkBIzZ — Daryl Gurney (@Superchin180) April 26, 2022