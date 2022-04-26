Rashford finds a fan and Broad’s in the groove – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 26, 2022, 5:33 pm Marcus Rashford (left) and Stuart Broad (Mike Egerton/Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26. Football Marcus Rashford righted a wrong. Found him thanks all ! https://t.co/xw8EjQNokZ— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 26, 2022 Hector Bellerin congratulated Forest Green on their promotion. What a weekend. Topped off with @FGRFC_Official securing promotion to League 1!!! Massive congrats to @DaleVince and everyone at FGR 🙌🏼 https://t.co/NG3t15CJoe— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 26, 2022 Declan Rice showed off his new clobber. Important point for Leeds. A little bit closer. We have to keep believing and working to get the goal.MOTUn poco más cerca. Hay que seguir creyendo y trabajando para lograr el objetivo. pic.twitter.com/40VVhPfPMN— Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) April 26, 2022 Happy birthday Mrs Hojbjerg. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) Scotland’s youth policy was working well. Forever Young 🙌We'll pass this on to the gaffer! https://t.co/honGO0APjD— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 26, 2022 Sheffield United’s goalkeeper was stuck in the slow lane. That car was shambles compared to the others 🥺 https://t.co/IEwYw432R4— Wes Foderingham (@wes_foderingham) April 26, 2022 Ronald Araujo celebrated his new Barca deal. Cheers#MadeInLaMasia pic.twitter.com/2Druyu6txm— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 26, 2022 Snooker James Maddison visited the Crucible. The crucible experience 😍🎱 pic.twitter.com/j4mcqSPtZm— James Maddison (@Madders10) April 26, 2022 Get the spirit level out! Have you ever seen a table like this? 😳@WeAreWST | #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/RIMuxYvt3m— Eurosport (@eurosport) April 26, 2022 Cricket Stuart Broad was in the groove. Boxing An early start for Ricky Hatton. Enjoyed meeting the @BBCBreakfast team this morning ahead of #HitmanRises on July 2.Ticket info: https://t.co/k2DKZfbSSl pic.twitter.com/IahAIrFmfi— Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) April 26, 2022 Lennox Lewis got arty. Wicked art by @theacorngallery 👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/66DfMvLZWm— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) April 26, 2022 Tennis Naomi Osaka felt the love. Lol I just want to say if you fw me thank you. Tbh there’s probably a lot of people praying on my downfall but I don’t really feel it cause the love overpowers everything. Thank you ❤️🥺🙏🏾— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 26, 2022 Formula One A win for David Coulthard 24 years ago. Celebrating a win for the team at the San Marino Grand Prix #OnThisDay in 1998 as @TheRealDCF1 drove to victory. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M9OyHAEu7E— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 26, 2022 Darts Daryl Gurney had a laugh. Who here has won the Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/kS27AkBIzZ— Daryl Gurney (@Superchin180) April 26, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close