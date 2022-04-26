Sutton beat Crawley to keep play-off bid on track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton boosted their play-off hopes with a routine 3-0 win over Crawley.

The Londoners raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes with goals from Alistair Smith and Richie Bennett, and Smith bagged his brace with five minutes left to wrap up the win.

The midfielder got Sutton off to a flyer after smashing home from outside the box after four minutes.

It got even better when Bennett headed home Robert Milsom’s free-kick three minutes later.

Aramide Oteh fired wide after pouncing on the rebound following a good save by Dean Bouzanis.

Donovan Wilson and David Ajiboye fired wide before Bennett was denied by the feet of Glenn Morris in stoppage time.

Oteh had a shot blocked as Crawley started the second half positively.

Wilson fired wide after a great individual run before Will Randall had a shot saved on 56 minutes.

Smith was off target after Ajiboye played him in with seven minutes to go but was not to be denied two minutes later when he emphatically fired home.