Home Sport

Exeter promoted to League One after victory over Barrow

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 9:49 pm
Exeter secured promotion to League One (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exeter secured promotion to League One (Ben Birchall/PA)

Exeter sealed promotion to League One as they came from a goal behind to beat Barrow 2-1 at a bouncing St James Park.

Barrow were intent on spoiling the party and, after turning Exeter around so they’d be shooting towards a rammed Big Bank in the first half, they then opened the scoring on 12 minutes.

A long throw caused havoc in the Exeter penalty box, hit the far post and then went into the net off Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Exeter responded well with Timothee Dieng and Jack Sparkes seeing efforts deflect wide and Matt Jay firing straight at Paul Farman.

Kieran Phillips missed a great chance when, after a lovely move, he shot against the top of the crossbar from eight yards.

But he made amends on 35 minutes when he picked the ball up inside his own half and ran at the Barrow defence. He tried his luck from 25 yards and the ball took a deflection before creeping in at Furman’s near post.

Dawson made a superb save with his feet to deny Remeao Hutton before Jay fired Exeter in front on 78 minutes.

He took down a deep cross with one touch and smashed the ball into the bottom corner to send a packed house into delirium – and Exeter into League One.

