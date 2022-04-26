Wrexham hit six to relegate hosts Weymouth from the National League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Wrexham thrashed Weymouth 6-1 to relegate their hosts from the Vanarama National League.

The Terras had taken the lead in the 20th minute through Tom Bearwish, but Wrexham turned the match around with two quick goals soon after the restart.

Midfielder Jordan Davies crashed in an equaliser before leading scorer Paul Mullin nodded the visitors in front after 48 minutes and James Jones added a third before the hour mark.

Davies then scored another fine effort on the volley with Mullin and Ollie Palmer both also on target during the closing stages as Weymouth were sent down to the National League South while Wrexham closed up to within four points of leaders Stockport.