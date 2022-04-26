Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend beat Boreham Wood 1-0 at Roots Hall to chalk up a third straight Vanarama National League win.

The Shrimpers pressed during the early exchanges before Shaun Hobson fired wide following a knockdown from a free-kick and Jason Demetriou headed into the side netting.

The visitors threatened at the start of the second half as forward Tyrone Marsh shot over when the ball dropped to him in the penalty area.

Southend finally broke the deadlock with 13 minutes left as Jack Bridge headed in at the far post from Demetriou’s cross, and it as almost 2-0 when Harry Cardwell hit the woodwork late on.