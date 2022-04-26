Bournemouth come from three goals to claim a vital point in their promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bournemouth come from three goals to claim a vital point in their promotion push

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 10:07 pm
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s late equaliser in their 3-3 draw at Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
Bournemouth staged an incredible late comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Swansea in their quest for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Kieffer Moore’s brace – his first Bournemouth goals – and Dominic Solanke’s penalty all came in the final 18 minutes of a pulsating contest after the Swans had looked on course for three points.

Joel Piroe’s double inside the opening 12 minutes had set Swansea on their way, and Cyrus Christie added a third by finishing a superb length-of-the-field team move.

Nottingham Forest’s victory at Fulham saw them cut the gap to the Cherries to three points with three games remaining, with Bournemouth welcoming Forest to the south coast in the penultimate fixture for both clubs next Tuesday.

Former Swansea players Ethan Laird and Jamal Lowe were included in the Cherries’ starting line-up.

Laird spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea from Manchester United and his early touches were jeered by some home supporters.

Swansea took an early grip on proceedings, with Piroe exhibiting his scoring touch.

Michael Obafemi set up Christie after six minutes and Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers could only palm his shot into the path of Piroe, who lashed home a fine volley.

It got worse for Bournemouth six minutes later as Obafemi fed Piroe and the Dutchman, with minimum back-lift, found the bottom corner of Travers’ net.

With Forest leading at Fulham, Bournemouth required an urgent response and Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher was brought into action by Lewis Cook and Solanke.

Lowe was booked for scything down Ben Cabango, who was making his 100th Swansea appearance, before almost halving the deficit.

A stunning Cherries counter-attack ended with some wonderful Lowe footwork and a shot which Fisher pushed around the post.

Jefferson Lerma met the resulting corner from six yards but his header landed inches wide of the far upright.

Philip Billing was sent on at half-time and, with Cabango forced off by injury shortly afterwards, the Cherries had an aerial advantage that Moore would later exploit.

Fisher denied the unmarked Jaidon Anthony from close range, and Swansea extended their lead after 58 minutes with the goalkeeper’s precise pass starting a flowing move.

Hannes Wolf and Piroe combined to find Obafemi and his pass was lashed into the roof of the net by Christie, who had arrived into the area at breakneck speed.

Moore, back from a 10-week lay-off after breaking his foot, gave Bournemouth hope by heading home Anthony’s corner.

Nine minutes later Ryan Manning was punished for handball and Solanke swept home his 29th goal of the season from the spot.

The game had ticked into its final minute when Fisher kept out Solanke’s header, but he was unable to stop Moore sliding in at the far post to equalise and Bournemouth had secured what could be a precious point.

