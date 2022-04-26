Portsmouth’s Aiden O’Brien spoils Wigan’s promotion party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Portsmouth’s Aiden O’Brien spoils Wigan’s promotion party

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 10:13 pm
Aiden O’Brien scores Portsmouth’s winner (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aiden O’Brien scores Portsmouth’s winner (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aiden O’Brien’s late winner capped a stunning Portsmouth comeback from 2-0 down to beat Wigan 3-2 and deny the league leaders a promotion party.

Latics needed only a point to officially seal their return to the Sky Bet Championship after a two-year absence.

Callum Lang scored his 18th goal of the campaign with a diving header to open the scoring for the visitors in the 38th minute.

Will Keane doubled Wigan’s advantage with a clinical finish into the bottom corner in first half stoppage time.

George Hirst got Pompey back in the game in the 62nd minute by converting Marcus Harness’ low cross.

Hirst made it 2-2 just three minutes later after robbing Tendayi Darikwa inside his own penalty area.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos made a stunning save to deny Hirst his hat-trick before super sub O’Brien rifled in the winner with a fine left-foot finish three minutes from time.

The defeat means Wigan need to match MK Dons or Rotherham’s results on the final day of the season to guarantee promotion.

