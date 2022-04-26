Leam Richardson: Wigan’s experience can get us over the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Leam Richardson: Wigan’s experience can get us over the line

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 11:03 pm
Leam Richardson is confident Wigan can secure automatic promotion (Steven Paston/PA)
Leam Richardson is still confident Wigan will seal promotion on the last day of the season despite throwing away a 2-0 lead in losing 3-2 at Portsmouth.

Latics needed only a point from their trip to Fratton Park to guarantee a return to the Sky Bet Championship after two years in League One.

They looked on course when Callum Lang’s 38th-minute diving header and a Will Keane strike in first-half stoppage time put them into a commanding position.

But George Hirst scored twice from inside the penalty area in the space of three minutes early in the second half to get Pompey back on level terms.

Substitute Aiden O’Brien then fired home three minutes from time with a fine left-foot finish to seal Pompey’s incredible fightback.

Wigan need to match Rotherham or MK Dons’ results when they travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday to be sure of going up automatically.

Wigan boss Richardson, whose side also hold a goal difference advantage of six goals over the third-placed Dons, said: “The manner of the defeat is not great, when you are 2-0 up and you have worked hard.

“Over the course of the night they probably shaded it.

“No game is easy. Tonight there was a challenge in front of us and we have tripped a little bit.

“The lads have worked hard. We are top of the table after 45 games and after 46 games you end up where you deserve to be.

“We have worked hard to get where we are. We just have to do on Saturday what we have done all season.

“As we have done all season we will just be concentrating on ourselves.

“We have plenty of experience in our dressing room and that will serve us well.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was delighted with the spirit shown by his side.

Cowley said: “It was a great night, a brilliant way for us to finish our home season.

“I was disappointed to go in 2-0 down at half-time because we had played well.

“The second goal was really soft from our perspective.

“We know we have come a long way together and know there is a lot of fight and spirit in this group.

“We showed that in the second half and said at half-time that if we got one we would get two and if we got two we would get three.

“It was about fight, determination and spirit. That is what the supporters want and we did it for them tonight.”

