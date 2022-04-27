Marco Silva charged with improper conduct after dismissal in Bournemouth clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Marco Silva charged with improper conduct after dismissal in Bournemouth clash

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 10:35 am
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been charged by the FA (Tim Goode/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association over his alleged improper behaviour towards the end of Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Bournemouth.

The promoted Cottagers took the lead through their 41-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic before the Cherries were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Silva was dismissed in the aftermath of the spot-kick decision before Dominic Solanke scored from the spot.

The Portuguese boss said in his post-match interview: “The decision to award the penalty was a mistake from the referee. That made a big impact in the game.

“We wanted to come here to be champions and to get the three points. We did not deserve that mistake.

“For me it was tough to get sent off in that moment.”

An FA Spokesperson statement read: “Fulham’s Marco Silva has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their Championship game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the manager’s behaviour during the 95th minute of that game was improper, and he has until Friday to provide a response.”

