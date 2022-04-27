Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open to rest shoulder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open to rest shoulder

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 11:31 am
Iga Swiatek will look to recover ahead of the French Open (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)
Iga Swiatek will look to recover ahead of the French Open (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open to rest a shoulder problem.

The 20-year-old Pole is on a 23-match winning streak after claiming a fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week.

Swiatek was set to be the top seed in Madrid, the first WTA Tour 1000 event of the clay season, and open the tournament against a qualifier on Friday.

However, in order to fully recover in the build up to the French Open, which begins at Roland Garros on May 22, Swiatek will now take some time out.

“Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year,” Swiatek said in a post on Twitter.

“After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row, it’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly.

“I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that’s why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open.

“My body needs rest. I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. See you soon there.

“Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future – looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal