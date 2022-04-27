Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to block out noise ahead of Europa semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to block out noise ahead of Europa semi

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 1:03 pm
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is gearing up for the Europa League semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is gearing up for the Europa League semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has told his players to block all the outside pressures in their bid to reach the Europa League final.

The Light Blues take on RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday evening in the first leg of their last-four tie, looking to reach the showpiece match for the first time since they finished runners-up to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup.

Former Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Van Bronckhorst, who captained Holland in their 2010 World Cup final defeat to Spain, sees similarities between playing and managing in terms of preparation and knows keeping focused is key.

Motherwell v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Fir Park
Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to be pointing towards Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Of course it feels different because as a coach you are responsible for the team.

“But what I had as a player, I also have as a coach. You have to concentrate on the preparation for games.

“You have to block all the media, block all the pressure you get from outside to win these legs and just concentrate on your preparation and your performance.

“That’s what the players also have to do – make sure we prepare well, as normal, and when the whistle goes go into the game, give everything you have on the pitch and make sure you have a good result. In that aspect for me it’s no different.”

Van Bronckhorst expressed confidence in his side ahead of the club’s first European semi-final in 14 years.

Rangers have taken care of teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Braga in their run to the last four and the Gers boss is looking for one last push to make the May 18 final.

Uefa cup final preparations
Rangers are looking to reach their first European final since 2008 (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Well, of course we have the belief,” Van Bronckhorst said. “If we are still involved in Europe and in a semi-final and you see the run we’ve had in Europe, then it’s been very good.

“But in the end we need another good performance (on Thursday) and next week.

“The confidence is there but I think also that we know that we have to perform again and everything we achieved in the past doesn’t count against Leipzig.

“We are just preparing well for these two games and I am very confident in my team. I am sure that we can get good performances in and have a chance to make the final.

“Of course it is exciting. Playing a semi-final is exciting.

“Reaching a final is of course very exciting but still we have to overcome the semi-final.

“We have watched Leipzig play a lot of times, we are preparing well for the game, but of course you feel you are coming close to the final.

“It is still two games to be played and we are going to play against a tough opponent.

“But we will do everything we can and give 100 per cent in both legs to be in the final.”

Van Bronckhorst is taking encouragement from the Rangers support expected to arrive in Leipzig over the next two days, with figures as high as 7,000 being reported.

Rangers fans will be in Leipzig in numbers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers fans will be in Leipzig in numbers (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Dutchman said: “It’s always a factor when you have a lot of fans travelling with you.

“We have had that the whole season when we’ve played abroad. The fan-base who travel with us are amazing. It feels a little bit like playing at home when you are away.

“As for Leipzig, I think it is a very strong team, a very attacking team with a lot of pace up front with the strikers.

“It is a very well organised team, as we have seen with the games they played against Atalanta. We have to prepare well because we are going to play against a very strong team.

“When you play in a semi-final then any team you play is strong, so we just have to prepare well.”

