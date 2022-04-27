Beth Shriever: I’m still the same person – but now I get more respect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Beth Shriever: I’m still the same person – but now I get more respect

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 1:29 pm
Beth Shriever insists success has not changed her after she won Olympic and world titles last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Beth Shriever insists success has not changed her after she won Olympic and world titles last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olympic and world BMX champion Beth Shriever insists her “summer of dreams” last year has not changed her as a person as she looks to build on her success.

Shriever claimed the two biggest titles in her sport in the space of a few weeks last summer as she followed Olympic gold in Tokyo by winning the world champion’s rainbow jersey in Holland in August.

And the 22-year-old’s achievements were recognised at the Laureus Sports Award at the weekend as Shriever was named action sportsperson of the year, having been surprised with the trophy by former Olympic track champion Sir Chris Hoy during a training session in Manchester.

“It was a huge shock but obviously a lovely shock,” Shriever told the PA news agency. “I didn’t realise how massive it was until I watched videos of the gala and talked to people who said it was the Oscars of sport. It’s crazy, I’m very honoured to receive this award.”

Shriever rose to international prominence last July when she won gold in the women’s BMX racing final in Tokyo, held aloft at the finish line by team-mate Kye Whyte who had taken men’s silver just moments before to win Britain’s first Olympic BMX medal.

“It was all unexpected,” she said. “I wanted to go and enjoy the experience of my first Games, but I wasn’t going in saying I want to win or I can win…

“Again at the worlds, I carried the form from Tokyo and just went in with the same mindset of just enjoying it and what will be will be. It was the summer of dreams, pretty much.”

Recognition has not only come at awards ceremonies – Shriever now finds people coming up to her in public to congratulate her on her titles.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
Shriever was held aloft by team-mate Kye Whyte after their success in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is a huge change for an athlete who had to fund her own way through part of the previous Olympic cycle, with UK Sport slow to recognise the medal potential in the discipline.

“Me and my boyfriend went for a trip to London and people recognised me on the Tube, which was insane, it’s mad,” she said. “Life’s changed a bit but it’s not changed me as a person.

“I’m still the same person I was before, my friends and family know that as well. I just get respected and maybe listened to a bit more.”

Unable to celebrate her Olympic success until after she had added the world title, Shriever enjoyed a few months off at the end of last year but is now focused on another busy year ahead.

Shriever will aim to defend her rainbow jersey at the world championships in Nantes in late July but also has an eye on the World Cup – the opening round is in Glasgow in late May and there are Olympic qualifying points on the line when it heads to Colombia later in the year.

The shortened window between Games means there is little time to reflect on past glories, but the buzz around the National Cycling Centre says that Shriever is looking even stronger now than she did last year.

“I feel it works pretty well for me, not stopping,” Shriever added. “I had a solid three months off and when I got the end of that I thought, ‘Yeah, I need to get back to it’.

“It’s good to hold form, train hard and just be focused on Paris. I think it’s cool we don’t have to wait a long four years for the next one, it’s really exciting.”

