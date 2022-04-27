UK newcomer Viaplay to broadcast Scotland men’s games from 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

UK newcomer Viaplay to broadcast Scotland men’s games from 2024

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 2:45 pm
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has welcomed the guaranteed income (Andrew Milligan/PA)
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has welcomed the guaranteed income (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell has welcomed the new media deal which will see Viaplay broadcast Scotland men’s national team matches from 2024 until 2028

The deal, announced by UEFA, will see the Nordic broadcasters – set to launch in the UK in the second half of 2022 – exclusively air Scotland’s European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2028, as well as the side’s Nations League campaigns in 2024/25 and 2026/27, and any international friendlies up to 2028.

Maxwell said: “We are pleased that Viaplay recognise the value of the Scotland men’s national team and look forward to them broadcasting what will hopefully be yet more successful qualification campaigns for this current Scotland side.

“The guaranteed income that we receive through UEFA’s centralised media rights sales allows us to continue to grow the national game.

“The finances help us to invest in a multitude of areas, including the grassroots game, girls’ and women’s football, coach education and para-football, helping us harness the power of football to grow and develop the game.”

The deal comes through UEFA’s centralised national association media rights sales process, under which UEFA takes sole responsibility for the marketing and sales of broadcast rights for all 55 European nations’ matches, with each nation guaranteed a set amount as a result.

The Scottish FA has held positive initial dialogue with both UEFA and Viaplay about the potential of some matches under the arrangement being free to air.

Discussions around the broadcast arrangements for the national team’s Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifiers from June 2022-2024 are ongoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal