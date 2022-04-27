Emma Raducanu focused on ‘sparring partners’ after splitting with coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu focused on ‘sparring partners’ after splitting with coach

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 5:19 pm
Emma Raducanu is confident in her own training regime as she looks to continue her development following another coaching change (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu is confident in her own training regime as she looks to continue her development following another coaching change (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Raducanu admitted it was a tough decision to split from coach Torben Beltz after less than six months working together, but intends to focus on using “sparring partners” to continue her development.

The US Open champion hired the German, best known for guiding Angelique Kerber through her professional career, at the end of last season, but it has proved another short-lived relationship.

The news followed Raducanu’s best week since hiring Beltz, with back-to-back wins on clay at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and an encouraging performance in defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu, who is up to 11 in the world rankings, has switched coaches frequently during her junior days and worked with Nigel Sears over her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last summer, before turning to Andrew Richardson for the US Open.

The 19-year-old continues her clay-court baptism in Madrid this week, where she will face a first-round match against Czech player Tereza Martincova, whom she beat in the recent Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Prague.

In the short-term, Raducanu will be supported by the Lawn Tennis Association and head of women’s tennis Iain Bates until she looks to formulate a way forward.

The British number one has been linked to a potential partnership with Riccardo Piatti having recently trained at the Italian’s academy, but for now remains comfortable in her own regime.

“Torben is a great guy. I really enjoyed my time with him on and off the court. He is one of the nicest people I’ve met so obviously it was a tough one to split with someone like that,” Raducanu said in Madrid on Wednesday.

“But I feel like right now I’m very comfortable with my current training. I’m feeling very confident in what I’m doing and how I’m working.

“I feel like over the last few weeks it’s definitely become more apparent and especially as I’ve spent more time on the tour playing more matches against these top opponents, that I kind of understand what I feel like I need more of.

“I think Torben has been great for me because when I wanted someone with tour experience, I think for my first six months on the tour, it was very valuable.”

Raducanu added, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “I think going forward I’ll probably be putting a lot more emphasis on sparring.

“It is becoming more apparent to me as I spend more time on the tour is just getting used to these girls’ ball speed.

“I like to mix it up. I like to work very specifically and I’m very clear on what I want to work on. A lot of the time those ideas come from myself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal