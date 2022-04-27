Judd Trump fools referee in Crucible cracker – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

Man City-Real Madrid was some game.

CL Nights 💙 pic.twitter.com/lJi6D0Sclv — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 26, 2022

Amazing game of football 🔥💙 Congrats to the team 👏🏼 Advantage for us 💪🏼 #UCL #CmonCity — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 26, 2022

Great control from Micah Richards!

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed a big win for Nottingham Forest.

Found it incredibly stressful but couldn’t be happier. Bournemouth away could be the definition of ‘a 6 pointer.’ https://t.co/p4tn4Wd56m — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 26, 2022

Snooker

Cheeky from Judd Trump!

Mark Williams was relieved to be all square.

Swimming

A close shave for Adam Peaty.

5 more meters and I would’ve drowned… pic.twitter.com/LwQaB3KOTB — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) April 27, 2022

Tennis

Iga Swiatek needed a rest.

🎾Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year.🎾Razem z moim teamem zdecydowaliśmy, że niestety wycofam się z turnieju w Madrycie. pic.twitter.com/SQ4lJUwhPd — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 27, 2022

Roger Federer visited Malawi.

Serena Williams doesn’t like mornings.

I’m not a morning person at all — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 27, 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas longed for his school days.

School feels like a prison until you leave it, and then realise you were part of a social oasis with hundreds of other people your age. Something you’re never going to experience again. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) April 27, 2022

Happy birthday to Nick Kyrgios.

Today is @NickKyrgios birthday! Join us in wishing him the happiest day! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/yG7oJXjM89 — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 27, 2022

Cycling

Mark Cavendish hyped up the Tour of Hellas.

Today ΔΕΗ Tour of Hellas starts in the beautiful city of Heraklion, Crete.Riders will move South across gorgeous landscapes to Rethymnon to finish at the old port of Chania city!🤩 Follow details of the race @tourofhellas.Thrilled to be part of this story as official ambassador pic.twitter.com/VMRmBeTRWE — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) April 27, 2022

Ethan Hayter celebrated victory.

Say cheese 🧀 great to come back after a tough period and take my first win at world tour level in the prologue @tourderomandie 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/yEzetQYZXI — Ethan Hayter (@ethan_hayter) April 27, 2022

Geraint Thomas always said he’d make a good number 10.

I keep telling everyone I’d make a good number 10. Doesn’t matter which sport 🤣⚽️🏉 Thanks @lausanne_sport 👌 https://t.co/jQhrAmPUkf — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 27, 2022

Chris Froome was cleared for take-off.

Boxing

When Tyson met Piers…

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo marked his mate Ari Vatanen’s 70th birthday.

Happy 70th birthday to my great friend Ari Vatanen 🎉🎂 What a great character, a great life story and an amazing driver 👌 Here’s something we filmed two years ago when Ari taught me to drive sideways 🙃 pic.twitter.com/thqwd3M5hP — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) April 27, 2022

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed her holiday.

work hard, travel harder pic.twitter.com/SKhchdnSWI — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 26, 2022

American Sport

The NFL’s 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson showed his moves.

Russell Wilson was happy with Denver Broncos’ re-signing of Melvin Gordon.

LeBron James enjoyed Ja Morant’s NBA clutch play-offs performance.

JA!!!!!!! 💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2022