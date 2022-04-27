Snooker star Judd Trump sees the funny side as he plays joke on referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Snooker star Judd Trump sees the funny side as he plays joke on referee

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 6:23 pm
(Tim Goode/PA)
(Tim Goode/PA)

Judd Trump provided a moment of levity at the World Snooker Championship as he played a joke on the referee in the middle of his quarter-final.

On course for a century in his quarter-final against Stuart Bingham on Wednesday, Trump lost position and found himself snookered behind the pink with no obvious way of potting the brown he needed.

After taking some time to think, he had a word with referee Ben Williams, seemingly signalling something at the back of the auditorium causing a distraction.

Then, with Williams looking the other way, he flicked the pink away from the cue ball and pretended to continue with his break – much to the amusement of the Crucible audience.

There were laughs all round at the Sheffield venue as opponent Bingham and referee Williams saw the funny side.

It was a welcome moment of light relief for Trump, who had endured a torrid session up to that point, losing five in a row to allow Bingham to lead 8-5.

Judd Trump in action at the World Snooker Championship
Judd Trump said ahead of the tournament that he had lost his enjoyment of snooker (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But he finished on a high, winning the last three frames to ensure they would go into the final session level at 8-8.

Trump, whose nicknames include the Ace and the Juddernaut, is known as one of the game’s entertainers, but he had spoken before the tournament about having lost his enjoyment of snooker.

He told the Sportsman: “My main aim in snooker always is to enjoy it, and at the moment I am not.

“So whether I have to start missing more events or even do what Ronnie did and miss a season out, I don’t know.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal