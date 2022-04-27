Carlisle ready for ‘exciting journey’ after handing Paul Simpson three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Carlisle ready for ‘exciting journey’ after handing Paul Simpson three-year deal

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 8:45 pm
Paul Simpson is staying at Carlisle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Simpson is staying at Carlisle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Simpson has signed a three-year deal to stay on as Carlisle manager.

The 55-year-old transformed the Cumbrians’ fortunes after coming back to the club for a second spell following the departure of Keith Millen.

Simpson won his first game at Leyton Orient and Carlisle went on to take 18 points from 21 to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone.

They are 13 points above second-bottom Oldham with two games remaining, and chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club’s website: “The length of the contract reflects the fact that we all feel this is a project for the longer-term, and not just a quick fix, and we feel Paul is the right person to take that on.

“Paul has stated quite clearly that he wants to improve aspects of the club on and off the field, and we share that vision.

“He spoke about the fact that he needed things to be right, and we always knew that we had to seize this moment, and not let it slip by.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to do that and it’s now time to give him our backing as he sets off on what we hope will be an exciting journey.”

