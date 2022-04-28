Zak Hardaker’s return to action for Leeds on hold after suspected seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Zak Hardaker’s return to action for Leeds on hold after suspected seizure

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 10:14 am
Former Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker will have to wait to make his return for Leeds after falling ill
Former Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker will have to wait to make his return for Leeds after falling ill (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Leeds have revealed new signing Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst out walking with his young son and needed the help of a nearby paramedic.

Hardaker suffered the attack on Tuesday, the day his signing was announced, and was taken to Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield, where he underwent tests before being discharged.

The 30-year-old England full-back, who was a free agent after being released by Wigan last Friday, was named in Leeds interim coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s initial squad for Friday’s Super League match against Hull KR at Headingley but will not now play.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “At this moment in time our only concern is Zak’s health and we will provide him and his family with whatever support is required.

“The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery.”

Leeds say Hardaker, who has signed a deal to the end of the season, trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning before a community team activity after lunch and returning home.

Hardaker said: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived.

“It does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

“It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible.”

