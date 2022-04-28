World Cup winner Tobin Heath leaves Arsenal early due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
World Cup winner Tobin Heath leaves Arsenal early due to injury

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 10:15 am
Tobin Heath has left Arsenal after less than a year with the club. (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal have released Tobin Heath from her contract after coming to a mutual agreement with the United States international.

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners on a one-year deal last summer after a brief stint with Women’s Super League rivals Manchester United.

The two-time World Cup winner made just a handful of WSL appearances for Arsenal in a year besieged by injury.

She has now been released early from her deal after suffering an injury which would have seen her miss the title run-in.

“We can confirm that Tobin Heath has been released early from her contract with the club by mutual agreement,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Tobin sustained a minor hamstring injury in training last week which has ruled her out of our remaining Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches over the next two weeks.

“With Tobin’s one-year contract ending at the end of the 2021-22 season, it has been agreed by all parties for Tobin to be released early to enable her to travel back to the USA and focus on her rehabilitation with her personal medical team.”

Despite minimal game time, Heath could have had a lasting say in the destination of the WSL title.

She scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Arsenal drew at Manchester City in January and, with Jonas Eidevall’s side just a point off leaders Chelsea with three games to go, that goal may yet prove vital.

Tobin Heath celebrates her key goal against Manchester City
Tobin Heath celebrates her key goal against Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Although I’m disappointed that my time at Arsenal has come to an early end, I have loved every minute of my time here,” Heath said on leaving Arsenal.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club who has made me feel so welcome. Arsenal is a special club and this is a special group of players.

“I have no doubt that they are bound for success in the near future and I’ll be supporting the team with the rest of the Arsenal family from now on.”

