New England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in pictures By Press Association April 28, 2022, 11:05 am All-rounder Ben Stokes has been announced as the new England Test captain (Jon Buckle/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their new Test captain. The 30-year-old takes over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Stokes’ career so far in pictures. Stokes made his Durham debut in a one-day game against Surrey in 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA) Stokes took the wickets of Australia captain Michael Clarke and fast bowler Peter Siddle on his England Test debut in the 2013 Ashes (Anthony Devlin/PA) Celebrating scoring a maiden Test century at Perth in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA) The all-rounder was player of the match as Durham won the 2014 Royal London One Day Cup final against Warwickshire at Lord’s (Jon Buckle/PA) Stokes celebrates in front of the Oval crowd after taking an astonishing catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo at the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA) In the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes scored a mammoth 84* from 98 balls to take England to a super over against New Zealand (John Walton/PA) ECB chair Colin Graves congratulates Ben Stokes after England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA) Showing off the World Cup trophy with Durham and England team-mate Mark Wood at Chester-le-Street (Scott Heppell/PA) Stokes and tailender Jack Leach put on a partnership of 76 to defy the odds and win the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019 (Tim Goode/PA) After playing one of the greatest Test knocks of all time, Ben Stokes celebrates victory at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA) Trying to bowl with a different type of ball at the fourth Ashes Test in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA) Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA) Stokes captained England against the West Indies in 2020 (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA) Playing for the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural Hundred competition (Tim Goode/PA) Stokes captained England’s ODI team against Pakistan in 2021 (Nigel French/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rob Key says James Anderson and Stuart Broad are back in England Test contention Issues facing Ben Stokes following his appointment as England Test captain From Bristol incident to World Cup and Ashes heroics – Ben Stokes’ highs and lows Ben Stokes named England’s new Test captain