Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea through injury

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:08 pm
Lewis Grabban could miss out for Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lewis Grabban could miss out for Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea.

The forward was absent for the midweek win against Fulham after picking up a hamstring injury against Peterborough.

Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Colback will also be checked after picking up knocks in the Cottagers clash.

Forward Keinan Davis is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Swansea manager Russell Martin has confirmed they have been handed a big blow with Ben Cabango out for the rest of the season.

The defender is also set to miss Wales’ summer fixtures after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Olivier Ntcham could make his return to the side for the Forest clash.

Winger Jamie Paterson could also return but his fitness will be assessed beforehand.

