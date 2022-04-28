Stuart O’Keefe doubtful with calf problem as Gillingham battle to beat the drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham are sweating on captain Stuart O’Keefe as they try and seal League One survival against promotion-chasing Rotherham.

O’Keefe has been playing with a calf problem in recent weeks and is being carefully managed this week.

Winger Mustapha Carayol looks set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while Charlie Kelman is suspended and Robbie McKenzie has an ankle problem.

The Gills need to better Fleetwood’s result or win and hope Morecambe lose if they have any chance of beating the drop.

Rotherham are hoping to exit the division at the other end and they have plenty of permutations as well.

Matching MK Dons’ result at Plymouth will definitely see them promoted while they could lose and still go up if the Dons draw. If they win and Wigan draw or lose, the Millers will be champions.

Boss Paul Warne has no fresh injury concerns, with Josh Vickers (hand), Mickel Miller and Will Grigg (both hamstring) all out.

Striker Freddie Ladapo looks set to be frozen out again, having been dropped for the last two games.