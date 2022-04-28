Striker Sam Gallagher could miss out with injury as Blackburn face Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Striker Sam Gallagher could miss out with injury as Blackburn face Bournemouth

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:37 pm
Sam Gallagher could be available to face Bournemouth (Tim Markland/PA)
Sam Gallagher could be available to face Bournemouth (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be hoping to have Sam Gallagher available for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker scored before being forced off in the 79th minute of their 4-1 victory of Preston on Monday with an injury and although he has not trained since, he could be in contention to feature on the weekend.

Winger Ryan Hedges has also missed out on training since Monday’s game but could return in time for Saturday.

On-loan Brighton forward Reda Khadra could have played his last game in Rovers colours as he continues to recover from a calf issue that has kept him out since the middle of March.

Promotion chasing Bournemouth could welcome back both Todd Cantwell and Jordan Zemura for their trip to Ewood Park.

Defender Zemura has been ruled out of the Cherries’ last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered late in the goalless draw again Sheffield United earlier this month but has returned to training.

Midfielder Cantwell missed Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw against Swansea with a back problem but may also come back into the fold for Saturday.

Striker Kieffer Moore scored two goals on his return to the side on Tuesday and will be hoping for more minutes against Blackburn.

