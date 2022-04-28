Striker Sam Gallagher could miss out with injury as Blackburn face Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be hoping to have Sam Gallagher available for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker scored before being forced off in the 79th minute of their 4-1 victory of Preston on Monday with an injury and although he has not trained since, he could be in contention to feature on the weekend.

Winger Ryan Hedges has also missed out on training since Monday’s game but could return in time for Saturday.

On-loan Brighton forward Reda Khadra could have played his last game in Rovers colours as he continues to recover from a calf issue that has kept him out since the middle of March.

Promotion chasing Bournemouth could welcome back both Todd Cantwell and Jordan Zemura for their trip to Ewood Park.

Defender Zemura has been ruled out of the Cherries’ last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered late in the goalless draw again Sheffield United earlier this month but has returned to training.

Midfielder Cantwell missed Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw against Swansea with a back problem but may also come back into the fold for Saturday.

Striker Kieffer Moore scored two goals on his return to the side on Tuesday and will be hoping for more minutes against Blackburn.