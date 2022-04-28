It looks like I’m leaving – Tony Mowbray on his way out at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
It looks like I’m leaving – Tony Mowbray on his way out at Blackburn

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 4:21 pm
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray could be set to end his spell in charge at Ewood Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray could be set to end his spell in charge at Ewood Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge.

Rovers are chasing a play-off place with two games of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club’s hierarchy about his future.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.”

Mowbray hinted after Monday’s win over Preston that he would address his work-life balance in the summer and when asked about those comments, added: “I do that every day, I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.”

Asked if that was to do with his future, the 58-year-old said: “I’ve decided.”

Rovers are three points out of the play-off places with Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth and an away fixture at Birmingham remaining.

