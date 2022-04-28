Crewe appoint interim boss Alex Morris as permanent manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Crewe appoint interim boss Alex Morris as permanent manager

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 5:41 pm
Alex Morris (left) has been named Crewe manager on a permanent basis (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alex Morris (left) has been named Crewe manager on a permanent basis (Danny Lawson/PA)

Crewe have announced the appointment of Alex Morris as manager on a permanent basis, with Lee Bell working as his assistant.

Morris had been on an interim contract since the club parted company with David Artell following their relegation from Sky Bet League One.

Chairman Charles Grant said: “Alex and Lee are the ideal choice for our club and I’m delighted that they have agreed to lead the first team.

“Together, they have well over 50 years of experience in the game and know exactly what is required to deliver success for Crewe Alexandra.

“The board and management team will be working hard to make next season a positive one for our supporters.”

