Klopp extends Reds stay, Stokes named Test skipper – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.

Soccer

Jurgen Klopp extended his Anfield stay.

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed ‘Karrrrrrim’ Benzema’s Champions League masterclass.

Tongue-in-cheek from Gary Neville?

The real quality football returns tonight on @SkySports . Join us at 7pm for United v Chelsea ❤️👍 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 28, 2022

Walkies with Gary Lineker.

Yes, Filbert, We get sunshine here too sometimes. pic.twitter.com/m2J70iCPed — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 28, 2022

Another big win for Liverpool.

Special nights them…Big Job to do next week! pic.twitter.com/VYdVW7hCPm — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 27, 2022

High level performance from the boys on another special Anfield night👏#YNWA pic.twitter.com/FmUmlhxFkJ — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 28, 2022

These are the nights 😍 YNWA pic.twitter.com/yPSKcV8aun — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) April 27, 2022

But still with work to do.

Liam Cooper was ready to go Down Under with Leeds.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was named England’s new Test captain.

Thanks for all the messages, proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord’s pic.twitter.com/AvgN4DDLah — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 28, 2022

With the bat 🏏With the ball 🔴In the field 🤲Our leader 🧢 pic.twitter.com/knXzk3s62z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 28, 2022

Always got each other’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KqO3mZpd9X — Joe Root (@root66) April 28, 2022

Good luck with the best job in world sport @benstokes38 .. I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 28, 2022

Congrats, @benstokes38! An incredible honour and I know you’ll do all of us England fans proud! 🏏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 28, 2022

A different kind of ‘pitch’ for Masters champ Scottie Scheffler.

Ready for his @MLB debut ⛳️⚾️ Scottie Scheffler threw out the first pitch at tonight’s @Rangers vs @Astros game. pic.twitter.com/J6a8L0icUE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2022

Snooker

Judd Trump was ready to battle with snooker’s ‘Class of 92’.

Iv ended up stuck in the middle of a world seniors championship 🤣🤣 — Judd Trump (@judd147t) April 27, 2022

Super excited for the semi finals tho still battling it out with 3 legends of the game! — Judd Trump (@judd147t) April 27, 2022

Yan Bingtao reflected on his Crucible challenge.

At the end of the game, it's a pity that I lost the game, but I gained a lot of positive things, saw the gap between myself and the top players, and thanked so many fans and friends for supporting my game 😊😊 Next time, I hope to be stronger than I am now!!🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/UU5pvOTOJQ — Yan bingtao (@YBingtao) April 28, 2022

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

As was DC.

A little spin with the legend that is ⁦@Corkman_MC⁩ pic.twitter.com/gdlCZq6W5D — David Coulthard (@therealdcf1) April 28, 2022

Lando Norris was back to work.

Straight back at it 📈 pic.twitter.com/DqGEUj00oE — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 28, 2022

What a win for Niki Lauda.

#OnThisDay we remember Niki Lauda's very first win in F1 for Ferrari ❤️ The Austrian took pole position, converted it into his first win and a @ScuderiaFerrari 1-2 finish with Clay Regazzoni in second 🙌#F1 pic.twitter.com/882LZjFfJK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2022

McLaren look back at a 1-2 finish.

#OnThisDay Aryton Senna won in San Marino in 1991, securing a 1-2 finish with teammate Gerhard Berger. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4SSbf3BA6H — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 28, 2022

Tennis

Roger Federer helped out.

American football

It was draft day in Las Vegas.

Scotland’s David Ojabo had some special visitors.

The sweetest of surprises. 😌@DavidOjabo's family flew in from Scotland to be with him on #NFLDraft day. 🛬 The next step just became even more special. pic.twitter.com/tSQYKSDLe0 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 28, 2022

Shooting

Second in Italy for Amber Hill.