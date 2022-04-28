Ronnie O’Sullivan fights back to level with John Higgins after opening session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan fights back to level with John Higgins after opening session

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 11:07 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan smiles after fighting back from three downs to draw level at 4-4 against John Higgins (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan smiles after fighting back from three downs to draw level at 4-4 against John Higgins (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan rallied with two century breaks to draw level at 4-4 with John Higgins in their World Championship semi-final.

O’Sullivan trailed 3-0 as the Scot came out of the blocks fast at the Crucible, but the world number one produced clearances of 116 and 107 on his way to restoring parity.

Both players had opportunities to open their account in the first two frames, but it was O’Sullivan who needed extra time to settle, and Higgins held his nerve with a decisive 50 break to take a 2-0 lead.

Higgins looked like compiling another frame-winning break in the third, but he missed a straightforward black before complaining that someone in the crowd had moved in his eyeline.

But O’Sullivan ran out of position after making 32 in reply, his frustration evident as he stamped his cue on the floor before missing a red that would cost him dear.

O’Sullivan, however, was now starting to find his groove.

A 70 break gave him impetus before the interval and scores of 45 and 54 in the next cut the deficit to one frame.

O’Sullivan capitalised on a safety error to produce his first century of the match before Higgins stopped the rot to secure a close penultimate frame on the pink.

Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 – Day 13 – The Crucible
John Higgins took an early 3-0 lead against Ronnie O’Sullivan in their World Championship semi-final (Richard Sellers/PA)

But O’Sullivan was not to be denied and ensured he would go into Friday’s second session level with another superb century.

In the other semi-final, Judd Trump dominated the early stages to take a commanding 7-1 lead over Mark Williams.

Trump’s long potting was a constant theme of a scrappy opening session as three-time champion Williams struggled to find any sort of fluency.

The Welshman’s only success came in a long fourth frame, and he appeared unhappy with the table at the end of it when he rolled a ball down the cloth to check its condition.

Following a rerack in the opening frame, Williams’ misery began when he went into a bunch of reds after potting a blue and one of them ended up in the bottom pocket.

Trump, the 2019 world champion, took advantage with 49 in reply before a long brown after some safety exchanges sealed the frame.

Successive breaks of 70, the first one benefiting from another Williams in-off, gave Trump a 3-0 lead before a see-saw fourth frame which lasted over 33 minutes.

Williams made heavy weather of his first success after a well-compiled 46 had put him in the driving seat, Trump almost threatening to get the two snookers needed to poach the frame.

Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 – Day 13 – The Crucible
Judd Trump (left) took control in the opening session of his World Championship semi-final against Mark Williams (right)

It was the same story, however, after the interval as Trump prospered from range and Williams suffered another crucial in-off to dent his recovery hopes.

Trump won a messy fifth frame and came out on top in another safety battle in the sixth.

A 62 break gave Trump the next frame before more caution led to the second rerack of the session.

Trump was looking increasingly confident and produced breaks of 53 and 41 to extend his lead to six, leaving Williams with a mountain to climb in Friday’s second session.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal