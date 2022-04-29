On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 6:01 am
Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko (PA)
Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko (PA)

Anthony Joshua heralded the start of a new era of heavyweight boxing on this day in 2017 by stopping Wladimir Klitschko in 11 rounds.

In his 19th professional match-up in front of a post-war record British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium, Joshua made the third defence of his IBF title and also became the WBA champion.

He did come close to registering his first defeat after being knocked down in the sixth round following a huge right hand from Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko – Wembley Stadium
Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Wladimir Klitschko (Nick Potts/PA)

But, after getting back up, Joshua delivered a brutal uppercut followed by a barrage of punches which sent Klitschko to the canvas for a second time, before referee David Fields intervened with the Ukrainian unable to defend himself.

When asked post-fight if the victory topped winning Olympic Gold in 2012, Joshua said: “No. It is what it is: there’s one winner and one loser.

“I’m a champion outside the ring, first and foremost. The fighting is fun. I don’t box just for the belt, for the money, and I just enjoy it, the discipline.

“How am I feeling at the minute? Like I did before I won this fight. I’m happy, if anything, that it was a great fight, because there was a lot of hype, a lot of attention around the fight, and I’m glad it lived up to expectations.”

Klitschko admitted post-fight that he was surprised Joshua managed to recover from the sixth-round hit.

He said: “I thought he wouldn’t get up, he managed to get up. Respect. From that moment I felt he was out of gas and concentration. He recovered through the rounds.

“I could have done more to finish him off after he went down, but I was pretty sure, ‘This is going to be my night’ so I took my time.”

Klitschko announced his retirement from boxing in August 2017, three months after the defeat, marking the end of an era in which he and his brother Vitali had dominated the heavyweight division.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal