Jonny Hayes insists Jim Goodwin is trying to revitalise struggling Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Jonny Hayes insists Jim Goodwin is trying to revitalise struggling Aberdeen

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 9:17 am
Jonny Hayes is looking to get Aberdeen back to winning ways against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jonny Hayes is looking to get Aberdeen back to winning ways against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jonny Hayes revealed boss Jim Goodwin has been trying to revitalise the Aberdeen players ahead of their cinch Premiership game against bottom-placed Dundee on Saturday.

Goodwin admitted that his side were short on confidence following their 2-1 defeat at home to Livingston last week.

With four fixtures remaining, the Dons sit ninth in the table on 36 points, ahead of St Mirren on goal difference and 10 points in front of Dundee.

“No one is going to be walking around with their chests out when you are ninth or 10th in the league,” said 34-year-old Hayes.

“The lack of confidence comes from the poor results. The manager has tried to pick us up this week. He has made training sharp and intense with the full focus on Saturday.

“We have worked on a lot of attacking stuff this week with a view to try and help with the confidence.

“There is no getting away from how big the game is. Dundee are fighting for their lives, both teams need the three points in a clash at the lower end of the table.

“We are not going into the game thinking in any way we deserve three points. We know how tough a game it will be.

“The games this season between Dundee and ourselves have been very tight.

“Both teams will be going for the win. It is up to us to do our jobs to make sure we come out on top this weekend.”

Hayes admits frustration is the “polite” word to describe the Dons’ season but is looking to finish on a high.

The Irishman said: “Results have not been good enough. On field performances have not been good enough for the stature of this football club.

“We still have a few games left and I want to win every game. That’s my mind-set.

“We want to win these final four games and that is the mentality in the building.

“The very least that should be expected from the players is to work as hard if not harder than the opposition.

“That is the very minimum of what should be expected. There has to be more to it than just working as hard as the opposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal