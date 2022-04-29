Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood still on bail as rape probe continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood still on bail as rape probe continues

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 9:23 am
Mason Greenwood remains on bail (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail which was due to expire on Saturday.

In an update on the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said: “We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

“An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn’t expected to be until mid-June.

“The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, Greenwood – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

