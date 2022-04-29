Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will aim for victory at Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will aim for victory at Celtic Park

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 9:33 am
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looking for the win at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looking for the win at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will be going for the win at Celtic Park on Sunday after ensuring their Europa League final hopes remained alive in Germany.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their semi-final at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday night and have the chance to recover the result at Ibrox next week.

First, however, comes the trip to Parkhead where victory for the home side will effectively secure the cinch Premiership title for the Hoops.

With four fixtures remaining, Rangers are six points behind the league leaders, with Celtic also enjoying an advantage in goal difference.

The Gers boss said: “Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.

“Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday.

“The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.

“My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically.

“I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule.

“We still have a shot at a European final, this shows the excellent performances of our players in Europe. We have a shot next week to give it our all and our aim is to reach the final.”

