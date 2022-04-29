Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou among contenders for Manager of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou among contenders for Manager of the Year award

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 10:39 am
Ange Postecoglou is an award nominee (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is one of four nominees for the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland’s Manager of the Year award.

The Australian is in the running for the accolade alongside Ross County’s Malky Mackay, Arbroath’s Dick Campbell and Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley.

Postecoglou is closing on the cinch Premiership title and has already won the League Cup in his first season at Celtic.

Mackay has guided County into the top six of the Premiership and has his side in contention for European qualification for the first time in their history.

Campbell has taken part-time Arbroath to second place in the Championship, while Hartley has overseen title success in League One with Cove, winning his second promotion in three seasons.

The winner will be announced this Sunday at PFA Scotland’s annual awards dinner in Glasgow.

Billy Brown, the chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I congratulate all four managers on being nominated – they are all extremely worthy candidates to be named Manager of the Year.

“Dick’s achievement in taking Arbroath into the Premiership play-offs with a part-time squad is remarkable, while Paul deserves great praise for guiding Cove Rangers into the second tier of Scottish football in almost no time at all.

“What Malky’s done in turning Ross County’s season around has been fantastic; he has a great track record as a manager but to qualify for European football would be superb.

“Ange started the season at Celtic with a blank sheet of paper, and it was tricky for him initially, but he’s developed an attractive style of play in a short space of time whilst getting some great results.

“It’s a really difficult call, and any one of the four deserves to win the award. I look forward to Sunday’s ceremony and congratulating them all on their achievements.”

Postecoglou, Campbell and Mackay were also among the nominees for the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award announced earlier this week.

