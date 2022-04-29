Injured MJ Williams ruled out of Bolton’s clash with Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Injured MJ Williams ruled out of Bolton’s clash with Fleetwood

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 11:05 am
Bolton's MJ Williams will miss the final match of the season with a broken hand (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton’s MJ Williams will miss the final match of the season with a broken hand (Martin Rickett/PA)

MJ Williams will miss Bolton’s season finale against Fleetwood with a broken bone in his hand.

Williams was replaced at half-time in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Cheltenham, and boss Ian Evatt said he is now wearing a cast to rule him out of Saturday’s match.

Kyle Dempsey replaced Williams as he made his return following a hamstring injury.

Richard Santos, Kieran Lee, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte remain unavailable.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey remains without a number of key players going into a match which will determine the Cod Army’s fate in the relegation battle.

Ellis Harrison missed the midweek defeat to Sheffield Wednesday after limping off against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, and Crainey said he did not expect the striker back.

Paddy Lane is still suspended after his red card on Easter Monday, while Crainey indicated that defender Tom Clarke and striker Ged Garner would miss out again.

Fleetwood go into the match outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, needing to equal or better Gillingham’s result in their match at home to Rotherham.

