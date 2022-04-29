Tranmere’s Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris set to return after suspension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere are boosted by the return of Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris from suspension as they host relegated Oldham in their final Sky Bet League Two home match of the season.

The pair have both served four-match bans after being sent off against Carlisle earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy is also set to return after missing last week’s loss at Stevenage with a knock.

Tom Davies is also back in contention but Callum McManaman is unavailable after suffering a concussion.

Oldham are playing for pride after their relegation from the EFL was confirmed amid chaotic scenes last weekend.

Manager John Sheridan will be hoping to ensure the campaign ends on a positive note after committing his future to the club for another season.

Latics will again be without defender Carl Piergianni this weekend as he completes a three-match suspension for his sending off against Northampton.

Forward Tope Obadeyi will be assessed after missing the last two games.