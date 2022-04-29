Tomas Soucek insists West Ham’s semi-final with Frankfurt is far from over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tomas Soucek insists West Ham’s semi-final with Frankfurt is far from over

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 11:51 am
Tomas Soucek, centre, hopes West Ham can win the second leg (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tomas Soucek insists West Ham still have it all to play for despite their 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday night.

David Moyes’ side were stunned inside the first minute when Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead in the east London club’s first European semi-final for 46 years.

Despite West Ham levelling through Michail Antonio 20 minutes later, the German side take the advantage back home after Daichi Kamada tapped home in the second half, with Soucek admitting his side did not take their chances.

“We had many chances today, we saw that it was possible to go through but we missed these chances and conceded two goals,” the Czech Republic international said.

“We have to suffer from this for the result but still a lot to play (for) in the second leg.”

West Ham overcame a first-leg deficit against Sevilla in the Europa League this season and the 27-year-old believes his team-mates can take confidence from that.

“I think that this is a good thing for us that we have won every time the second leg, so I hope that we can win again. We wanted to win today as well but we saw that it was possible to beat them,” Soucek said.

“I think that we are the better team, we just need to score goals so I am sure that we created many chances today and hopefully we score again.”

The game was marred as West Ham announced they were investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked in the second half of the match.

Frankfurt hold the advantage and are full of confidence having knocked out European giants Barcelona in the previous round, with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp insisting it was a good performance.

“I think we played very well, it was quite an even game and the second half we dominated a bit more – we were very calm on the ball yet it was a game with high intensity, but every cross was dangerous because they are quite a physical team,” Trapp said.

“We had a bit of luck as well because they hit the crossbar in the end but all over it was a really good performance because we are in a good position.”

